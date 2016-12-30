Police ops help nab CT's 24 most wanted suspects

The arrests effected by Cape Town police are for murder, attempted murder, assault, hijacking, as well as house and business robberies.

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape police say due to intensified efforts this festive season, 24 of the most wanted suspects are off the streets and more than 20 others are due in court for rape.

The group is among 205 people arrested by police during operations and roadblocks this week.

Acting National Police Commissioner Khomotso Phahlane says recent recruits will also ensure increased visibility this festive season.

The arrests effected by Cape Town police are for murder, attempted murder, assault, hijacking, as well as house and business robberies.

Phahlane says this clampdown will continue.

"We are not just talking about arrests for drinking in public, we are talking about serious arrests. Among them are eight people who were arrested for police killings."

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)