Police ops help nab CT's 24 most wanted suspects
The arrests effected by Cape Town police are for murder, attempted murder, assault, hijacking, as well as house and business robberies.
CAPE TOWN - Western Cape police say due to intensified efforts this festive season, 24 of the most wanted suspects are off the streets and more than 20 others are due in court for rape.
The group is among 205 people arrested by police during operations and roadblocks this week.
Acting National Police Commissioner Khomotso Phahlane says recent recruits will also ensure increased visibility this festive season.
The arrests effected by Cape Town police are for murder, attempted murder, assault, hijacking, as well as house and business robberies.
Phahlane says this clampdown will continue.
"We are not just talking about arrests for drinking in public, we are talking about serious arrests. Among them are eight people who were arrested for police killings."
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
More in Local
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.