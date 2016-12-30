Community praised for helping CT cops nab paramedic attackers
Two teenagers will be in the dock on Friday after the robbery of paramedics in Khayelitsha.
CAPE TOWN - The arrest of three people linked to the robbery of paramedics in Khayelitsha came about due to information from community members.
Two teenagers believed to be behind the attack on Western Cape Emergency Medical Services personnel in Mandela Park earlier this week, will be in the dock on Friday.
It's believed that a toy gun was used in the robbery.
A third suspect, who allegedly bought the cellphones stolen from the paramedics, was also arrested.
The police's Frederick van Wyk says: “The three suspects, aged 19 to 24, will appear in the Khayelitsha Magistrates Court on charges of robbery. The cluster command in Khayelitsha thanks the community for the support for fighting and a job a well done.”
There have been at least 80 attacks on paramedics across the metropole this year.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
