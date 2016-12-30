Minstrels split over Tweede Nuwe Jaar parade

Thirty-six troupes from the Cape Town Minstrel Carnival Association have decided not to participate in the Tweede Nuwe Jaar parade.

Thirty-six troupes from the Cape Town Minstrel Carnival Association have decided not to participate.

This comes after the City of Cape Town granted the hosting rights to the Kaapse Klopse Karnival Association a tender worth R1.8 million.

The Minstrel Carnival Association's Kevin Momberg claims the city has a political agenda, an allegation the city has denied.

“It was a decision taken by all role-players in the organisation that they’re not prepared to be part of the parade in Cape Town because they’d rather go to the stadium. It’s clear to us that the city is now taking sides.”

