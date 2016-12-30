Minstrels split over Tweede Nuwe Jaar parade
Thirty-six troupes from the Cape Town Minstrel Carnival Association have decided not to participate in the Tweede Nuwe Jaar parade.
CAPE TOWN - This season's Tweede Nuwe Jaar parade in Cape Town will be short of hundreds of minstrels.
Thirty-six troupes from the Cape Town Minstrel Carnival Association have decided not to participate.
This comes after the City of Cape Town granted the hosting rights to the Kaapse Klopse Karnival Association a tender worth R1.8 million.
The Minstrel Carnival Association's Kevin Momberg claims the city has a political agenda, an allegation the city has denied.
“It was a decision taken by all role-players in the organisation that they’re not prepared to be part of the parade in Cape Town because they’d rather go to the stadium. It’s clear to us that the city is now taking sides.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
More in Local
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.