Capetonians urged to give towards boy (4) orphaned by domestic violence

Restaurateur Nicola Harding and her sister Juliet are raising funds for Ayola’s education after he lost both parents on Christmas Eve.

CAPE TOWN – South Africans are being asked to give generously to a crowd funding initiative for a four-year-old Philippi boy left an orphan on Christmas Eve after both his parents died in an incident of domestic violence.

Caroline Mofu was the head chef of the Backyard Cafe in Bergvliet for four years and was studying at a culinary school in the city at the time of her death.

Restaurateur Nicola Harding and her sister Juliet say they want to carry out Caroline’s wishes of giving her son Ayola a good education.

“She made everything look so effortless, she never let me down. Whenever I needed her to step up, she’d give five, six steps more than I ever needed her to. More than anything, I just can’t believe that this has happened to such a wonderful human being. She had only good to give to the world.”

Ayola will be cared for by his grandmother Elizabeth – herself a single parent of three children.

Caroline will be buried in the Eastern Cape in the New Year.

Donations can be pledged at www.candystick.co.za.