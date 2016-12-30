200 taxis impounded in Gauteng festive season drive
Officials have been stationed at ranks across Gauteng to inspect vehicles before they leave for long-distance destinations.
JOHANNESBURG – Officials say almost 200 taxis have been impounded at taxi ranks across Gauteng over the festive season for not being roadworthy.
Provincial traffic police say this is a breakthrough and believe they have saved hundreds of lives by doing so.
Officials have been stationed at ranks across Gauteng to inspect vehicles before they leave for their long-distance destinations.
Spokesperson Busaphi Nxumalo has reiterated calls for transport operators to adhere to the rules of the road, with traffic expected to pick up again over the long weekend.
“At the moment we are still continuing with our operations, concentrating on overloading. We want to say to all the taxi drivers, or public transport operators, we are not going to tolerate any vehicle that is not roadworthy.”
(Edited by Masechaba Sefularo)
