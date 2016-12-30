WC Traffic Dept: Caledon hotspot for drunk driving
The Western Cape Traffic Department says the majority of drunk drivers have been arrested in the Caledon area.
CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Traffic Department says the majority of drunk drivers have been arrested in the Caledon area since the start of the festive season.
Other areas where motorists have been arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol include, George, Mossel Bay and Somerset West.
So far, more than 180 motorists have been apprehended for drunk driving.
Provincial traffic chief Kenny Africa says: “It still shows there are drivers who think they can drink and drive and get away with it. Luckily, 180 drivers have been arrested and taken off our roads.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
More in Local
-
Motorists may get fuel price relief in February - Energy Dept
-
Community praised for helping CT cops nab paramedic attackers
-
SANDF to receive body of fallen soldier in 'heroic manner'
-
Gauteng Education MEC warns parents over school placements
-
Phahlane: Confessions secured in Deon Dumas murder
-
Basic Education Dept to tighten exam paper security
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.