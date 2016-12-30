Popular Topics
WC Traffic Dept: Caledon hotspot for drunk driving

The Western Cape Traffic Department says the majority of drunk drivers have been arrested in the Caledon area.

FILE: A traffic officer writes up a report. Picture: Supplied
FILE: A traffic officer writes up a report. Picture: Supplied
18 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Traffic Department says the majority of drunk drivers have been arrested in the Caledon area since the start of the festive season.

Other areas where motorists have been arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol include, George, Mossel Bay and Somerset West.

So far, more than 180 motorists have been apprehended for drunk driving.

Provincial traffic chief Kenny Africa says: “It still shows there are drivers who think they can drink and drive and get away with it. Luckily, 180 drivers have been arrested and taken off our roads.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

More in Local

