1,000 Pollsmoor, Goodwood prisoners to be relocated

CAPE TOWN – One-thousand sentenced offenders at the Pollsmoor and Goodwood Correctional Services facilities will be relocated to other provinces.

These offenders will be sent to prisons in the Free State and the Northern Cape.

The decision comes in the wake of a Western Cape High Court ruling regarding overcrowding at Pollsmoor prison which has to be alleviated.

Provincial Department of Correctional Service’s Freddie Engelbrecht says 600 inmates have already been moved from Pollsmoor’s admissions centre to other facilities in the Western Cape.

He adds that more attention must however be cast on socio-economic challenges in communities in a bid to curb criminality.

“It’s a problem wider than only looking at criminal justice system, we’ve communities that we need to address as well.”

In October, Parliament’s Select Committee on Security and Justice visited the facility to assess whether any improvements have been made since the release of Judge Edwin Cameron’s 2015 report.

Inmates’ shoddy living conditions at the prison were slammed.

OVERCROWDING STILL A PROBLEM

Pollsmoor prison is currently housing almost double the number of inmates the facility is allowed to take in.

The Judicial Inspectorate for Correctional Services inspected the facility on Thursday to assess interventions that have been taken to address challenges at the institution.

The visit comes in the wake of an outbreak of violence at the St Albans prison in Port Elizabeth earlier this week in which three inmates were killed.

The Pollsmoor Correctional Services facility is currently housing 7,477 inmates, but it only has bed space for 4,336 people.

Acting regional commissioner Freddie Engelbrecht said overcrowding is a massive problem.

He says gang violence in prisons remains one of the biggest challenges.

“We try our utmost to deal with the issue of gangsterism, but it’s a big problem. As we said, we sit with overcrowding in our facilities, and it’s very difficult to focus on all the activities.”

Engelbrecht added a small percentage of corrupt prison officials adds to the burden of the Correctional Services department.

