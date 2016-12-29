Hawks: Probe into FNB safety deposit box heist 'continuing'

Hawks spokesperson Ndivhuwo Mulamu says the value of the items contained in the boxes has not yet been established.

JOHANNESBURG – The Hawks in Gauteng say that they have no leads for arrests after a heist at a First National Bank (FNB) branch in Randburg in which over 200 safety deposit boxes were stolen.

Last week, an unknown number of men overpowered a security guard, held him hostage and made off with the safety deposit boxes.

Hawks spokesperson Ndivhuwo Mulamu says: “The investigating team is still busy counting the boxes. So far we’ve counted 250 boxes and investigation is still continuing.”

