Hawks: Probe into FNB safety deposit box heist 'continuing'
Hawks spokesperson Ndivhuwo Mulamu says the value of the items contained in the boxes has not yet been established.
JOHANNESBURG – The Hawks in Gauteng say that they have no leads for arrests after a heist at a First National Bank (FNB) branch in Randburg in which over 200 safety deposit boxes were stolen.
Hawks spokesperson Ndivhuwo Mulamu says that the value of the items contained in the boxes has not yet been established.
Last week, an unknown number of men overpowered a security guard, held him hostage and made off with the safety deposit boxes.
Hawks spokesperson Ndivhuwo Mulamu says: “The investigating team is still busy counting the boxes. So far we’ve counted 250 boxes and investigation is still continuing.”
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
More in Local
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.