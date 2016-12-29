SANDF to honour soldier killed on duty in DRC
The SANDF says it will hand over Moalosi Mokhutu’s remains to his family on Friday during a ceremonial parade.
JOHANNESBURG – The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) says it is preparing to receive the remains of a soldier who was killed in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).
Moalosi Mokhotu died earlier this month during a gun battle with rebels operating in the DRC’s north Kivu province.
Mokhothu was part of the deployment of South African soldiers to the DRC to ensure peace and stability in the war-torn county.
The SANDF says it will hand over Mokhutu’s remains to his family on Friday during a ceremonial parade at the air force base in Waterkloof.
The rebels attacked a South African military base where two other South African soldiers were wounded.
Mokhutu was also involved in other youth development projects in Botshabelo in the Free State where he mentored young people in stage drama and street soccer.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
More in Local
-
Cape Town's dam levels drop
-
Cops search for third suspect in CT murder
-
Hawks: Probe into FNB safety deposit box heist 'continuing'
-
Alleged counterfeit sneakers worth R8,7 million seized at Lebombo border
-
‘Fewer rhinos killed in 2016’
-
Report into deadly St Albans Prison brawl to be released in 30 days
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.