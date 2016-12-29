Popular Topics
SANDF to honour soldier killed on duty in DRC

The SANDF says it will hand over Moalosi Mokhutu’s remains to his family on Friday during a ceremonial parade.

FILE: Members from various SANDF units on parade. Picture: Reinart Toerien/EWN.
FILE: Members from various SANDF units on parade. Picture: Reinart Toerien/EWN.
41 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) says it is preparing to receive the remains of a soldier who was killed in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Moalosi Mokhotu died earlier this month during a gun battle with rebels operating in the DRC’s north Kivu province.

Mokhothu was part of the deployment of South African soldiers to the DRC to ensure peace and stability in the war-torn county.

The SANDF says it will hand over Mokhutu’s remains to his family on Friday during a ceremonial parade at the air force base in Waterkloof.

The rebels attacked a South African military base where two other South African soldiers were wounded.

Mokhutu was also involved in other youth development projects in Botshabelo in the Free State where he mentored young people in stage drama and street soccer.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)

