Pollsmoor home to double recommended number of inmates
The Pollsmoor Correctional Services facility is currently housing 7,477 inmates but it only has bed space for 4,336 people.
CAPE TOWN – Pollsmoor Prison is currently housing almost double the number of inmates the facility is allowed to take in.
The Judicial Inspectorate for Correctional Services inspected the facility on Thursday to assess interventions that have been taken to address challenges at the institution.
The visit comes in the wake of an outbreak of violence at the St Albans prison in Port Elizabeth earlier this week in which three inmates were killed.
Acting regional commissioner Freddie Engelbrecht says overcrowding is a massive problem.
He says gang violence in prisons remains one of the biggest challenges.
“We try our utmost to deal with the issue of gangsterism, but it’s a big problem. As we said, we sit with overcrowding in our facilities, and it’s very difficult to focus on all the activities.”
Engelbrecht adds a small percentage of corrupt prison officials add to the burden of the Correctional Services department.
(Edited by Masechaba Sefularo)
