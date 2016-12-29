Police nab three after CT paramedics attack

Emergency medical services personnel were attending to a patient in Mandela Park when they were robbed.

CAPE TOWN - Police have arrested three people in Khayelitsha in connection with an attack on paramedics.

Western Cape Emergency Medical Services personnel were attending to a patient in Mandela Park when they were robbed at gunpoint on Tuesday.

Police spokesperson Captain Frederick van Wyk says: “Police members received information from the community and apprehended two suspects aged 19. A toy gun was also confiscated. Further investigations led to the arrest of a third person, who was in possession of stolen items he purchased from the perpetrators.”

The attack was one of at least 80 across the metropole this year.

Two months ago, a team of paramedics received trauma counselling after being caught in the middle of a gang shoot-out in Hanover Park.

WATCH: #EMSAttacks: Paramedic assault victims relive their attack

Some newly graduated emergency services personnel have admitted to being scared and anxious following these cases.

The Western Cape Health Department has previously voiced concern over the effects the attacks have on the quality of services.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)