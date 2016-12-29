Police hunt truck driver over fake sneakers

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
Popular Topics
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
Popular Topics
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 22°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 21°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 22°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 23°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 22°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
Go

Police hunt truck driver over fake sneakers

Sars officials at the the Lebombo Border Post stopped the vehicle containing more than 10,000 counterfeit brand name sneakers worth about R8.7 million.

Picture: Freeimages.com
Picture: Freeimages.com
29 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – Police are on a manhunt for a truck driver who attempted to cross the Lebombo Border Post with suspected counterfeit sneakers worth R8,7 million.

South African Revenue Services officials stopped the vehicle containing a total of 9,085 pairs of Adidas branded sneakers and 1,850 of Nike branded sneakers.

The service’s Janine Mqulwana says no arrests have been made yet as the driver managed to flee on foot.

Mqulwana says the contravention of the Customs and Excise Act, Counterfeit Act and Criminal Procedures Act is being investigated.

“Customs officials then pursued him and managed to stop the vehicle outside port area. Unfortunately the male driver fled on foot and at this point, the truck has been detained and has been escorted to the state warehouse.”

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions