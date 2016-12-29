Police hunt truck driver over fake sneakers

Sars officials at the the Lebombo Border Post stopped the vehicle containing more than 10,000 counterfeit brand name sneakers worth about R8.7 million.

JOHANNESBURG – Police are on a manhunt for a truck driver who attempted to cross the Lebombo Border Post with suspected counterfeit sneakers worth R8,7 million.

South African Revenue Services officials stopped the vehicle containing a total of 9,085 pairs of Adidas branded sneakers and 1,850 of Nike branded sneakers.

The service’s Janine Mqulwana says no arrests have been made yet as the driver managed to flee on foot.

Mqulwana says the contravention of the Customs and Excise Act, Counterfeit Act and Criminal Procedures Act is being investigated.

“Customs officials then pursued him and managed to stop the vehicle outside port area. Unfortunately the male driver fled on foot and at this point, the truck has been detained and has been escorted to the state warehouse.”

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)