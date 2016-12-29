Popular Topics
Better than Wenger: Pitso Mosimane makes world coaching top 10

Mosimane's stellar season with Mamelodi Sundown’s saw him ranked one place above Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger.

FILE: Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane celebrates after his team won against Egypt's Zamalek, at the CAF final at the Lucas Moripe Stadium near Pretoria on 15 October 2016. Picture: Sundowns Twitter: @Masandawana
17 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane has been ranked as the 10th best coach in the world for 2016, according the International Federation of Football History and Statistics (IFFHS).

The coach’s stellar performance with Sundown’s saw him ranked one place above Arsenal’s Arsene Wenger.

Mosimane has had a mostly successful year claiming the domestic Telkom Knockout title, the league title and the continental CAF Champions League title, securing a spot at the FIFA Club World Cup.

Meanwhile, Sundowns' goalkeeper, Denis Onyango has also been recognised by the IFFHS and is ranked among the top 10 goalkeepers in the world.

IFFHS 2016 RANKING:

  1. Diego Simeone, Atletico Madrid

  2. Zinedine Zidane, Real Madrid

  3. Claudio Ranieri , Leicester City

  4. Pep Guardiola, Bayern Munich/Manchester City

  5. Unai Emery, Sevilla/PSG

  6. Luis Enrique, Barcelona

  7. Jurgen Klopp, Liverpool

  8. Mauricio Pochettino, Tottenham Hotspur

  9. Massimiliano Allegri, Juventus

  10. Pitso Mosimane, Mamelodi Sundowns

  11. Arsene Wenger, Arsenal

  12. Leonardo Jardim, AS Monaco

