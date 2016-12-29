Better than Wenger: Pitso Mosimane makes world coaching top 10
Mosimane's stellar season with Mamelodi Sundown’s saw him ranked one place above Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger.
JOHANNESBURG - Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane has been ranked as the 10th best coach in the world for 2016, according the International Federation of Football History and Statistics (IFFHS).
The coach’s stellar performance with Sundown’s saw him ranked one place above Arsenal’s Arsene Wenger.
Mosimane has had a mostly successful year claiming the domestic Telkom Knockout title, the league title and the continental CAF Champions League title, securing a spot at the FIFA Club World Cup.
Meanwhile, Sundowns' goalkeeper, Denis Onyango has also been recognised by the IFFHS and is ranked among the top 10 goalkeepers in the world.
IFFHS 2016 RANKING:
Diego Simeone, Atletico Madrid
Zinedine Zidane, Real Madrid
Claudio Ranieri , Leicester City
Pep Guardiola, Bayern Munich/Manchester City
Unai Emery, Sevilla/PSG
Luis Enrique, Barcelona
Jurgen Klopp, Liverpool
Mauricio Pochettino, Tottenham Hotspur
Massimiliano Allegri, Juventus
Pitso Mosimane, Mamelodi Sundowns
Arsene Wenger, Arsenal
Leonardo Jardim, AS Monaco
More in Sport
-
Woods worth $740m, Jordan a billionaire says Forbes
-
Britain's Wiggins calls time on cycling career
-
Former world number one Ivanovic retires
-
Alli double helps Spurs sink 10-man Southampton
-
Russia’s anti-doping body says didn't admit to sports dope conspiracy
-
Fifa boss says football federations back expanded World Cup
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.