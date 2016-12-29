Better than Wenger: Pitso Mosimane makes world coaching top 10

Mosimane's stellar season with Mamelodi Sundown’s saw him ranked one place above Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger.

JOHANNESBURG - Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane has been ranked as the 10th best coach in the world for 2016, according the International Federation of Football History and Statistics (IFFHS).

The coach’s stellar performance with Sundown’s saw him ranked one place above Arsenal’s Arsene Wenger.

Mosimane has had a mostly successful year claiming the domestic Telkom Knockout title, the league title and the continental CAF Champions League title, securing a spot at the FIFA Club World Cup.

Meanwhile, Sundowns' goalkeeper, Denis Onyango has also been recognised by the IFFHS and is ranked among the top 10 goalkeepers in the world.

IFFHS 2016 RANKING: