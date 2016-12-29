‘Overcrowding still an issue Gauteng classrooms’
The Basic Education Department says continued overcrowding in classrooms will impact on the quality of the education provided.
JOHANNESBURG - The Basic Education Department says although a school was being launched in Gauteng almost every month this year, the continued overcrowding in classrooms will impact on the quality of the education made available to pupils.
The department was responding to the high numbers of children - particularly grade 1 and 8 learners - who have not yet been placed in a school for the 2017 academic year.
The department's Elijah Mhlanga says there is also the problem of parents who prefer certain schools over others, causing some schools to remain full while others are half empty.
Mhlanga says parents also need to be more proactive in bringing about change at schools.
“They check if teaching takes place, if learners arrive at school on time, make sure that the department provides all the learning material that is required, if windows are broken and toilets are blocked, they must be fixed. If teachers are not going to class, they must be reported and action must be taken.”
