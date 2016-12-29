Over 180 WC motorists arrested for drunk driving
Provincial traffic chief Kenny Africa says he is concerned some drivers are not heeding their calls to be responsible on the roads.
CAPE TOWN – Western Cape traffic officials say more than 180 motorists have been arrested for drunk driving in the province since the start of the festive season.
The areas where these arrests have been made include Caledon, Mossel Bay, George and Somerset West.
“One-hundred-and-eighty-one drunken drivers have been arrested on our national and main roads in the Western Cape province.
"It is a great concern to us that so many people still drive on our roads and think they can endanger other people’s lives and get away with it.”
