Murder accused Mark Zinde appears in court on second charge

The 23-year-old, who is accused of murdering his mother, allegedly also attacked his father in November.

JOHANNESBURG - The son of late presenter Hope Zinde has appeared in the Vereeniging Magistrates Court on a second charge of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

Mark Zinde allegedly attacked his father with a glass in the face in November.

The 23-year-old had been staying with his father after he was released on R10,000 bail in September for allegedly killing his mother.

But Zinde’s bail was revoked last week after the alleged attack on his father.

Zinde’s lawyer Francious Joubert says the case has been postponed to 11 January.

“And then he will appear again on 24 January in Brits where the indictment will be served and on that date I will ask that he be referred back to Weskoppies Psychiatric Hospital.