Mpumalanga police nab over 1,500 in festive season campaign

An additional 1,461 people were arrested for road traffic and liquor offences.

JOHANNESBURG – Mpumalanga police have arrested over 1,500 suspects in their ‘Back to Basic: Safer Festive Season’ campaign.

Some were arrested on charges ranging from being in the possession of unlicensed firearms to murder.

A further 1,461 were arrested for traffic and liquor offences.

Spokesperson brigadier Leonard Hlathi says, “These have been done through the auspices of the safer festive season operation. We have worked together with other law enforcers to clamp down on suspects.”