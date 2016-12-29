EC head of prisons meets with St Albans prisoners
Three inmates died earlier this week when offenders lashed out at prison officials with sharp objects and knives.
CAPE TOWN - The head of prisons in the Eastern Cape has been meeting with aggrieved inmates at St Albans Correctional Centre in Port Elizabeth on Thursday to get to the bottom of issues that sparked Monday’s riot.
Eight inmates are still being treated for their injuries in state facilities.
The Eastern Cape prisons commissioner Nkosinathi Breakfast says he’s also considering lifting the ban on visitors which was put in place after the attack.
“We can’t have a lockdown for everybody and for a long time. The family is important in terms of offenders’ behaviour so if we cut down the family bond for a long time, we are not assisting in terms of what we need to achieve in this particular facility.”
