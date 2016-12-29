Cops search for third suspect in CT murder

Police officers were alerted to the shooting of an unidentified man on the corner of Peter Charles Street and 12th Avenue in Retreat on Tuesday.

CAPE TOWN - Police are hunting at third suspect in connection with a murder in Retreat.

Police officers were alerted to the shooting of an unidentified man on the corner of Peter Charles Street and 12th Avenue on Tuesday.

Information received led to the arrests of a 17-year-old boy and a 25-year-old man.

Police spokesperson Frederick van Wyk says: “Nobody wants to give any information to the police. We called the ambulance, but the victim was declared deceased. Anyone with information on this case is kindly requested to contact Steenberg police on 021 702 9000 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)