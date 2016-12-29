Cape Town's dam levels drop
City of Cape Town Mayco member Ernest Sonnenberg warned that consumption is still not at the desired level despite the implementation of water restrictions.
CAPE TOWN – The City of Cape Town’s combined dam levels have dropped to just over 48%.
With implemented water restrictions, the aim is for residents to keep water consumption at winter levels, which equates to 800 million litres or less per day in the city metropolitan area.
This will ensure Cape Town’s water supply will last until winter.
City of Cape Town Mayco member for Utility Services Ernest Sonnenberg says there is a slight improvement in residential water usage.
But Sonnenberg is warning that consumption is still not at the desired level.
“The city appeals to residents to be mindful of water usage and we’d like to remind them to abide by the restrictions, particular to refrain from using hosepipe, unless they’re using alternative sources like borehole or other means.”
Residential water users are only allowed to wash their vehicles and boats while using a bucket.
Residents are being urged to install water-efficient fittings and technology to minimise water use from all household taps.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
More in Local
-
Cops search for third suspect in CT murder
-
Hawks: Probe into FNB safety deposit box heist 'continuing'
-
SANDF to honour soldier killed on duty in DRC
-
Alleged counterfeit sneakers worth R8,7 million seized at Lebombo border
-
‘Fewer rhinos killed in 2016’
-
Report into deadly St Albans Prison brawl to be released in 30 days
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.