Body of boy (3) found in Sophiatown

Police say it is not yet clear what happened to the boy but a murder case has been opened.

JOHANNESBURG - The body of a three-year-old boy has been found in an open field near Sophiatown, in Johannesburg.

The child was found with various injuries.

The police’s Kay Makhubele said, “The boy was wearing a pair of black trousers, black takkies and a grey top. We are appealing to anyone who might know what actually happened to come to the Sophiatown police station.”