‘Attack on police is attack on authority of the state’

Acting Commissioner Khomotso Phahlane has condemned the killing of officer just days after Warrant Officer Deon Dumas was found dead in Witsand.

JOHANNESBURG – Acting National Police Commissioner Khomotso Phahlane has condemned the killing of South African Police Service (SAPS) members and says they are an attack on the country’s authority.

Speaking at the V&A Waterfront in Cape Town on Thursday afternoon, Phahlane says the murders of men and women in blue is totally unacceptable.

He made the comment just days after the body of Malmesbury warrant officer Deon Dumas was found in a building in Witsand along the West Coast.

Phahlane says police killings will never be tolerated.

“We must work together to ensure that we eradicate the attacks and killing of police because that is considered to be an attack on the authority of the state.”

Three people arrested in connection with Dumas' murder will make their second court appearance next week.

