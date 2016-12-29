‘Attack on police is attack on authority of the state’
Acting Commissioner Khomotso Phahlane has condemned the killing of officer just days after Warrant Officer Deon Dumas was found dead in Witsand.
JOHANNESBURG – Acting National Police Commissioner Khomotso Phahlane has condemned the killing of South African Police Service (SAPS) members and says they are an attack on the country’s authority.
Speaking at the V&A Waterfront in Cape Town on Thursday afternoon, Phahlane says the murders of men and women in blue is totally unacceptable.
He made the comment just days after the body of Malmesbury warrant officer Deon Dumas was found in a building in Witsand along the West Coast.
Phahlane says police killings will never be tolerated.
“We must work together to ensure that we eradicate the attacks and killing of police because that is considered to be an attack on the authority of the state.”
Three people arrested in connection with Dumas' murder will make their second court appearance next week.
WATCH: Saps hit the shops this festive season
More in Local
-
Umalusi: No special treatment for Vuwani learners
-
Call for collective approach to address prison overcrowding
-
Over 180 WC motorists arrested for drunk driving
-
EC head of prisons meets with St Albans prisoners
-
Petrol price to rise by 50 cents a litre
-
South Africans urged to continue adhering to water restrictions
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.