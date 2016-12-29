Suspected NW human trafficker appears in court
The 26 females found at the brothel are currently being accommodated at a place of safety where they are also receiving counselling.
JOHANNESBURG - The Hawks say that at least 26 human trafficking victims found in a brothel in the Klerksdorp area remain unaccounted for.
The minors and adults are currently being accommodated at a place of safety where they are also receiving counselling.
The Hawks have arrested a Nigerian national, who is thought to be the owner of the brothel.
He appeared in the local magistrates court on charges of human trafficking on Wednesday.
His bid for bail, however, has been postponed to 9 January.
Captain Tlangelani Rikhotso, Hawks spokesperson in North West, says that the women are receiving enough care.
“The ladies are at a place of safety where they’re receiving counselling and rehabilitation. The Department of Social Development is handling this aspect of the case and we’re confident that the girls are in good hands.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
