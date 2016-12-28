Cape beachgoers warned of high shark numbers
The Knysna Municipality briefly closed Brenton-on-Sea and a Sedgefield beach after a few great white sharks were spotted earlier on Wednesday.
JOHANNESBURG – Southern cape beachgoers are being urged to be careful due to prolific shark activity.
The Knysna Municipality had closed Brenton-on-Sea and a Sedgefield beach after a few great white sharks were spotted earlier on Wednesday.
The beaches were re-opened a while later, but officials have prohibited access to the Buffels Bay due to a shiver of sharks in the water.
The National Sea Rescue Institute’s Cleeve Robertson is urging beachgoers to be vigilant and heed the warnings.
“At the moment all along the coast you would have heard reporting from Standfontein, all the way down the coast through Knysna and Plettenberg Bay. This time of the year great white sharks are more active, but let me say those sharks are there all the time.”
More in Local
-
Case against alleged Klerksdorp brothel owner postponed
-
CT gives go-ahead for Tweede Nuwejaar parade
-
CT shoppers impressed by mall security over festive period
-
DA issues statement welcoming death of Ananias Mathe
-
Medical experts call for intensified fight against crystal meth abuse
-
Bail outcome in Franziska Blochliger murder case postponed
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.