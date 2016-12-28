Cape beachgoers warned of high shark numbers

The Knysna Municipality briefly closed Brenton-on-Sea and a Sedgefield beach after a few great white sharks were spotted earlier on Wednesday.

JOHANNESBURG – Southern cape beachgoers are being urged to be careful due to prolific shark activity.

The Knysna Municipality had closed Brenton-on-Sea and a Sedgefield beach after a few great white sharks were spotted earlier on Wednesday.

The beaches were re-opened a while later, but officials have prohibited access to the Buffels Bay due to a shiver of sharks in the water.

The National Sea Rescue Institute’s Cleeve Robertson is urging beachgoers to be vigilant and heed the warnings.

“At the moment all along the coast you would have heard reporting from Standfontein, all the way down the coast through Knysna and Plettenberg Bay. This time of the year great white sharks are more active, but let me say those sharks are there all the time.”