Notorious criminal Ananias Mathe has died - report

Mathe, a notorious rapist, murderer and house robber, has been behind bars since November 2006 and was known for his multiple attempts to escape prison.

Picture: Supplied
Picture: Supplied
15 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - It's being reported that notorious rapist, murderer and house robber Ananias Mathe has died.

Mathe has been behind bars since November 2006 when he famously escaped from the C-Max prison in Pretoria, only to be rearrested weeks later.

He's believed to have suffered from digestive problems for three months and was in and out hospital with doctors having operated on him twice.

Sowetan LIVE is reporting that Mathe died on Tuesday at a Durban hospital.

The Mozambican national, known for his multiple attempts to escape prison, was apparently first taken to hospital three weeks ago.

The prisoner was reportedly severely constipated and could not urinate.

According to the report, officials initially believed his complaints of illness were just another of the inmate's attempts to escape prison, but they later realised the issue was serious.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

