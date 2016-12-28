Report into deadly St Albans Prison brawl to be released in 30 days

On Monday shortly after a shift change, a group of inmates attacked prison warders, resulting in the death of three inmates.

JOHANNESBURG - Correctional Services in the Eastern Cape says a report into the prison brawl which left three inmates dead and several others injured at the St Albans Prison should be released within 30 days.

On Monday shortly after a shift change, a group of inmates attacked prison warders.

Officials say there more than 25 injuries with many prisoners and warders taken to hospital.

Correctional Services' Nkosinathi Breakfast says it is still not yet clear what exactly sparked the fight.

“We have started with our internal investigation and we are hopeful that we will finalise the investigation within 30 days.”

Meanwhile, inmates at the St Albans Prison will not be allowed any visits from family or friends, possibly into the new year.

Deputy Minister of Justice and Correctional Services Thabang Makwetla said the prison will remain under lockdown until the situation is brought under control.

Some of the injured prison officials are already back on duty, while wounded inmates are still being treated at undisclosed facilities.