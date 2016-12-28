Pranksters make over 60,000 calls to 10111

-
Pranksters make over 60,000 calls to 10111Local
-
'Berlin market attack suspect may have passed through Netherlands'World
-
Zimbabwe: Girl (13) dies, dozen ill in suspected typhoid outbreakWorld
-
Motorist caught doing 239km/h on Joburg's R21Local
-
‘Russia officials admit sports doping, say not state-sponsored’World
-
Plett Rage fraud suspect said to have fled overseasLocal
-
McIlroy must strive harder to be the greatestSport
-
Warner leads Australia charge against PakistanSport
-
Swansea City sack American manager BradleySport
-
Liverpool thrash Stoke to delight manager KloppSport
-
De Silva hits defiant 43 to keep Sri Lanka in contentionSport
-
Palace draw at Watford in first game under AllardyceSport
Popular Topics
-
Gone but not forgotten: Famous figures we lost in 2016Lifestyle
-
Scarlett Johansson 2016's top-grossing movie starLifestyle
-
Harrison Ford pays tribute to 'fearless' Carrie FisherLifestyle
-
[LISTEN] Planning your finances for 2017 and beyondLifestyle
-
Sir Elton John to perform at George Michael's funeral?Lifestyle
-
[LISTEN] How to stay committed to New Year's resolutionsLifestyle
Popular Topics
-
Zuma likened to apartheid leader over clergy commentsPolitics
-
Guptas believe accounts closed without good reason - lawyerPolitics
-
Police beef up presence in Inchanga after political murdersLocal
-
Cope: Probe Ramaphosa, Mthethwa involvement in Marikana massacrePolitics
-
Cope: Zuma resignation statement 'irresponsible'Politics
-
Ipid boss McBride 'passes' lie detector testPolitics
Popular Topics
-
[OPINION] How to keep tabs on your sugar intake over the holidaysOpinion
-
[OPINION] Inside Morocco’s AU ambitionsWorld
-
[OPINION] SA universities must learn to engage with chaosOpinion
-
[OPEN LETTER] Charles Nqakula apologises to Lukhanyo CalataOpinion
-
[OPINION] Trump’s threat on climate change pledges will hit Africa hardWorld
-
[OPINION] Another reason to exercise every day during the holidaysOpinion
Popular Topics
-
Matric Results 2016
-
[LIVE BLOG] ANC NEC briefingLocal
-
[LIVE BLOG] Black Friday fever hits SALocal
-
Understanding municipal politics: Exploring fruitless & wasteful expenditureLocal
-
Municipal Spending: The key factorsLocal
-
SA's worst wasters: The 20 most wasteful municipalitiesLocal
-
[LIVE BLOG] #USElections2016: Trump wins race for White HouseWorld
-
[LIVE BLOG] State capture court battleLocal
-
[LIVE BLOG] The 2016 mid-term budget
-
Cape Chamber of Commerce: Impact of extra holiday less than usualBusiness
-
Unit 1 of Kusile Power Station connected to national gridLocal
-
MTN makes first payment of $254m in Nigeria fineWorld
-
Toshiba flags 'billions of dollars' loss on US nuclear acquisitionBusiness
-
Behind Tata-Mistry clash, a distinct set of governance rulesBusiness
-
Absa expresses concerns over Gupta influenceBusiness
Popular Topics
Video
Audio
Infographics
Popular Topics
- Wed
- 23°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 24°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 24°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 26°C
- 14°C
- Sun
- 26°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 25°C
- 16°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 17°C
- Thu
- 30°C
- 16°C
- Fri
- 25°C
- 18°C
- Sat
- 26°C
- 17°C
- Sun
- 26°C
- 17°C
- Mon
- 25°C
- 18°C
- Wed
- 26°C
- 17°C
- Thu
- 26°C
- 16°C
- Fri
- 26°C
- 17°C
- Sat
- 28°C
- 16°C
- Sun
- 29°C
- 17°C
- Mon
- 28°C
- 18°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 16°C
- Thu
- 25°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 27°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 27°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 29°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 28°C
- 17°C
- Wed
- 27°C
- 22°C
- Thu
- 25°C
- 21°C
- Fri
- 26°C
- 19°C
- Sat
- 28°C
- 22°C
- Sun
- 29°C
- 23°C
- Mon
- 27°C
- 22°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 18°C
- Thu
- 23°C
- 17°C
- Fri
- 25°C
- 17°C
- Sat
- 24°C
- 19°C
- Sun
- 24°C
- 20°C
- Mon
- 22°C
- 19°C
- Wed
- 30°C
- 17°C
- Thu
- 33°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 33°C
- 19°C
- Sat
- 31°C
- 17°C
- Sun
- 30°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 31°C
- 20°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 16°C
- Thu
- 27°C
- 16°C
- Fri
- 25°C
- 18°C
- Sat
- 26°C
- 17°C
- Sun
- 24°C
- 17°C
- Mon
- 26°C
- 17°C
- Wed
- 26°C
- 17°C
- Thu
- 25°C
- 17°C
- Fri
- 27°C
- 18°C
- Sat
- 29°C
- 17°C
- Sun
- 29°C
- 18°C
- Mon
- 28°C
- 19°C
- Wed
- 28°C
- 17°C
- Thu
- 29°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 31°C
- 17°C
- Sat
- 32°C
- 18°C
- Sun
- 32°C
- 18°C
- Mon
- 32°C
- 18°C
- Wed
- 28°C
- 17°C
- Thu
- 21°C
- 17°C
- Fri
- 27°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 28°C
- 14°C
- Sun
- 29°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 28°C
- 19°C
- Wed
- 21°C
- 17°C
- Thu
- 24°C
- 16°C
- Fri
- 27°C
- 17°C
- Sat
- 25°C
- 18°C
- Sun
- 24°C
- 18°C
- Mon
- 22°C
- 18°C
Pranksters make over 60,000 calls to 10111
The 10111 call centre has received over 75,000 calls since Friday, but only 16,000 were legitimate complaints.
JOHANNESBURG – The police’s 10111 call centre management in Gauteng says it received over 60,000 prank calls over the Christmas long weekend.
Commander Sam Kilian says the high volume of unnecessary calls can delay the police’s response to other priority crimes.
Kilian says if the abuse doesn’t stop, the call centre risks being seen as useless to people who genuinely need immediate assistance.
He explains the 10111 call centre received more than 75,000 calls since Friday, but only 16,000 have been registered as legitimate complaints.
Kilian says the other 60,000 were pranks which waste valuable police time.
He says if communities help stop the abuse it will lead to more effective policing.
“If the abuse can be less we will be able to render a more effective, quick response to the community that are in need.”
Kilian has urged the public to continue to report crime incidents to the call centre, or otherwise get in touch with their local police stations.
(Edited by Masechaba Sefularo)
More in Local
-
'Inmates must be allowed cellphones'5 minutes ago
-
Motorist caught doing 239km/h on Joburg's R212 hours ago
-
Plett Rage fraud suspect said to have fled overseas2 hours ago
-
Hawks: At least 250 safety deposit boxes stolen in FNB heist2 hours ago
-
Khayelitsha cop shoots 2 before turning gun on himself3 hours ago
-
Missing Soweto boy (8) found unharmed3 hours ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.