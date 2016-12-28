Pranksters make over 60,000 calls to 10111

The 10111 call centre has received over 75,000 calls since Friday, but only 16,000 were legitimate complaints.

JOHANNESBURG – The police’s 10111 call centre management in Gauteng says it received over 60,000 prank calls over the Christmas long weekend.

Commander Sam Kilian says the high volume of unnecessary calls can delay the police’s response to other priority crimes.

Kilian says if the abuse doesn’t stop, the call centre risks being seen as useless to people who genuinely need immediate assistance.

He explains the 10111 call centre received more than 75,000 calls since Friday, but only 16,000 have been registered as legitimate complaints.

Kilian says the other 60,000 were pranks which waste valuable police time.

He says if communities help stop the abuse it will lead to more effective policing.

“If the abuse can be less we will be able to render a more effective, quick response to the community that are in need.”

Kilian has urged the public to continue to report crime incidents to the call centre, or otherwise get in touch with their local police stations.

(Edited by Masechaba Sefularo)