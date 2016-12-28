Police investigating WC policeman's murder

Malmesbury policeman Deon Dumas’s body was found in Atlantis on Tuesday morning, days after he was reported missing.

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape Police are investigating the circumstances around the death of a Malmesbury policeman.

Yesterday two suspects were arrested for the killing of Warrant Officer Deon Dumas over the weekend.

The 57-year-old was reported missing after he went to deliver a present on Christmas Eve.

