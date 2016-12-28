Limpopo police investigate two cases of murder

In one incident a 26-year-old woman was shot and killed by her 53-year-old boyfriend who later turned the gun on himself and died.

JOHANNESBURG - Limpopo police are investigating two separate cases of murder, one of which was carried out by an angry community.

Officials say they cannot rule out the possibilities of domestic violence which led to the strangling and murder of a 30-year-old woman on Tuesday at Ngwaritsi village, as well as the subsequent mob killing of a suspect.

In a separate incident a 26-year-old woman was shot and killed by her 53-year-old boyfriend who later turned the gun on himself and later died.

Police spokesperson Moatshe Ngoepe says that couples who may be experiencing domestic issues may visit free public services at their local police stations and health centres to avoid such tragedies.

“We have got the victim empowerment program in all our police stations. Let them go there and get help or let them approach the local relevant authorities, rather than kill somebody of kill yourself.”

