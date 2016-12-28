Hawks: Predators using internet to lure kids into human trafficking

The Hawks says that apart from criminals using the internet for money laundering and other crimes, the rate at which children are being exploited through their smartphones is disturbing.

JOHANNESBURG - The Hawks say parents need to be more vigilant this festive season, as child predators are using the internet to lure youngsters into human trafficking.

The directorate's Hangwani Mulaudzi says this medium can be dangerous because predators target children away from parent's sight, which can easily go unnoticed.

Mulaudzi says that apart from criminals using the internet for money laundering and other crimes, the rate at which children are being exploited through their smartphones is disturbing.

He says that parents need to play a bigger role in paying attention to what their children are exposed to through their phones.

“They’re able to hack into your child’s gadget. We have one billion people using the internet at one time, so it’s critical that we spread this message during the festive season when they’re very active.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)