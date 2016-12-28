Hawks: Predators using internet to lure kids into human trafficking

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
Popular Topics
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
Popular Topics
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 22°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 21°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 22°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 23°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 22°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
Go

Hawks: Predators using internet to lure kids into human trafficking

The Hawks says that apart from criminals using the internet for money laundering and other crimes, the rate at which children are being exploited through their smartphones is disturbing.

FILE: Social media apps. Picture: Pixabay.com
FILE: Social media apps. Picture: Pixabay.com
14 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Hawks say parents need to be more vigilant this festive season, as child predators are using the internet to lure youngsters into human trafficking.

The directorate's Hangwani Mulaudzi says this medium can be dangerous because predators target children away from parent's sight, which can easily go unnoticed.

Mulaudzi says that apart from criminals using the internet for money laundering and other crimes, the rate at which children are being exploited through their smartphones is disturbing.

He says that parents need to play a bigger role in paying attention to what their children are exposed to through their phones.

“They’re able to hack into your child’s gadget. We have one billion people using the internet at one time, so it’s critical that we spread this message during the festive season when they’re very active.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions