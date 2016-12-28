Hawks: Predators using internet to lure kids into human trafficking
The Hawks says that apart from criminals using the internet for money laundering and other crimes, the rate at which children are being exploited through their smartphones is disturbing.
JOHANNESBURG - The Hawks say parents need to be more vigilant this festive season, as child predators are using the internet to lure youngsters into human trafficking.
The directorate's Hangwani Mulaudzi says this medium can be dangerous because predators target children away from parent's sight, which can easily go unnoticed.
Mulaudzi says that apart from criminals using the internet for money laundering and other crimes, the rate at which children are being exploited through their smartphones is disturbing.
He says that parents need to play a bigger role in paying attention to what their children are exposed to through their phones.
“They’re able to hack into your child’s gadget. We have one billion people using the internet at one time, so it’s critical that we spread this message during the festive season when they’re very active.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
More in Local
-
Man due in court over girlfriend’s murder
-
RTMC: Over 3,000 motorists arrested over December
-
ANC expresses condolences on death of Kenyan academic Ajulu
-
PE prison to remain on lockdown after 3 killed in attack
-
Eskom: Kusile to help increase electrification target
-
Tshwane mayor Msimanga in Taipei on trade visit
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.