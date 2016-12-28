Mpumalanga Transport Dept needs more resources - MEC

Transport MEC Pat Ngomane admits that the department does not have enough resources to deal with high numbers of road fatalities and crashes in the province.

JOHANNESBURG - The Mpumalanga MEC for Transport Pat Ngomane admits that the department does not have enough resources to deal with the high numbers of road fatalities and crashes in the province during this festive season.

Ngomane says that if motorists exercised greater awareness and caution, the high number of fatalities can be reduced.

The MEC says Mpumalanga has recorded more than 100 road related deaths and close to 400 vehicle crashes since the start of December.

Ngomane says the high number of road crashes are simply due to negligent motorists.

He says that all departments and stakeholders need to play their part.

“Most of the accidents taking place in our province happen because of people who are negligent and people driving under the influence of alcohol. Every department has to look at road safety campaigns.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)