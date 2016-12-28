Man due in court over girlfriend’s murder
A man, aged 40, allegedly beat his partner to death.
CAPE TOWN - A man is expected to appear in the Butterworth Magistrates Court in the Eastern Cape on Wednesday in connection with his girlfriend's murder.
The 40-year-old suspect allegedly beat his partner to death, using a stick, at the Yako informal settlement earlier this week.
The victim died on the scene after sustaining multiple injuries to her body.
The police's Jackson Manatha says: “He has been charged for the murder.
"He will appear before the Butterworth Magistrates Court for murder. Sadly, we cannot reveal the deceased’s identity as the majority of her family members have not been informed of her death.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
