Energy expert claims Eskom’s Kusile over budget

The power utility connected the Kusile power plant's first unit to the national electricity grid for the first time on Monday.

JOHANNESBURG - An energy expert says the cost of the completion of the Kusile power station is largely over budget.

Eskom says the first unit of the power station was connected to the national electricity grid earlier this week, adding about 800 megawatts to the grid.

The power station is a coal-fired power plant, located in Mpumalanga.

Investigative editor at EE Publishers Chris Yellend says: “Something like a R100 billion is over budget for the whole Kusile power station that has about six units. At present, the current estimates for Kusile is about R200 billion which is about 100% over budget.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)