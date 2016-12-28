CT shoppers impressed by mall security over festive period

Law enforcement has increased the number of officers in public spaces, including beaches and malls in an effort to curb crime.

CAPE TOWN – Many Cape Town shoppers say they are impressed by the tight security and police presence in and around malls this festive season.

The South African Banking Risk Information Centre and South African Police Service officials launched the safer banking campaign in a bid to tackle the spike in crime at this time of year.

Social media was abuzz a week ago with rumours of several Cape Town malls being on lockdown.

Shoppers say while safety in malls is a concern, they are impressed with the level of security.