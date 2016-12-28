Popular Topics


CT gives go-ahead for Tweede Nuwejaar parade

The municipality has granted the Kaapse Klopse Karnivaal Association the hosting rights after weeks of disputes.

A man takes part in the annual Tweede Nuwe Jaar Minstrel Carnival in Cape Town on 2 January 2016. Picture: EWN.
A man takes part in the annual Tweede Nuwe Jaar Minstrel Carnival in Cape Town on 2 January 2016. Picture: EWN.
48 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN – The City of Cape Town has granted the Kaapse Klopse Karnivaal Association the hosting rights to this year’s Tweede Nuwejaar parade.

The municipality has also approved the Cape Malay Choir Board’s permit to host the road march (Nagtroepe) event on Friday evening.

This comes after weeks of disputes between the City and the different minstrel organisations regarding the parade and other events leading up to the main event.

The Western Cape High Court ruled last Friday that the city make its decision on whose permits to approve by Wednesday.

The city’s Eddie Andrews says the association was the only association to request a permit to host the event on the second of January, the date that the municipality deemed most suitable as it’s a public holiday.

“The Tweede Nuwejaar event will take place on Monday 2 January 2017, and the Kaapse Klopse Karnivaal Association was granted the hosting rights for the 2017 of this event. As the event organiser they are responsible for engaging all the troops and boards to ensure mass participation in the event.”

LISTEN: All systems go for Cape Minstrel Parade

