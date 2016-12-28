CT gives go-ahead for Tweede Nuwejaar parade
The municipality has granted the Kaapse Klopse Karnivaal Association the hosting rights after weeks of disputes.
CAPE TOWN – The City of Cape Town has granted the Kaapse Klopse Karnivaal Association the hosting rights to this year’s Tweede Nuwejaar parade.
The municipality has also approved the Cape Malay Choir Board’s permit to host the road march (Nagtroepe) event on Friday evening.
This comes after weeks of disputes between the City and the different minstrel organisations regarding the parade and other events leading up to the main event.
The Western Cape High Court ruled last Friday that the city make its decision on whose permits to approve by Wednesday.
The city’s Eddie Andrews says the association was the only association to request a permit to host the event on the second of January, the date that the municipality deemed most suitable as it’s a public holiday.
“The Tweede Nuwejaar event will take place on Monday 2 January 2017, and the Kaapse Klopse Karnivaal Association was granted the hosting rights for the 2017 of this event. As the event organiser they are responsible for engaging all the troops and boards to ensure mass participation in the event.”
LISTEN: All systems go for Cape Minstrel Parade
More in Local
-
Cape beachgoers warned of high shark numbers
-
Case against alleged Klerksdorp brothel owner postponed
-
CT shoppers impressed by mall security over festive period
-
DA issues statement welcoming death of Ananias Mathe
-
Medical experts call for intensified fight against crystal meth abuse
-
Bail outcome in Franziska Blochliger murder case postponed
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.