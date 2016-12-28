Cops hunt fourth suspect in Deon Dumas murder
A woman was arrested late last night after two men were apprehended with the Malmesbury police officer's vehicle.
CAPE TOWN - Malmesbury police are hunting a fourth suspect in connection with the death of Warrant Officer Deon Dumas.
A woman was arrested late last night after two men were apprehended with Dumas' car earlier in the day.
The 57-year-old went missing on Christmas Eve after he went to drop off a Christmas present.
He left home to take a gift to his mother’s doctor’s home around 4pm on Saturday afternoon. Dumas was driving a white BMW 3-Series and may have been hijacked.
Western Cape police spokesperson Frederick van Wyk says the suspects will remain in custody until their first court appearance.
“Two suspects were found in possession of the victim’s vehicle and after they were questioned, they led police to a location in Atlantis where the body was recovered.”
It's not yet clear whether the slain off-duty policeman had his service pistol with him at the time of his disappearance.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Comments
