Tshwane mayor Msimanga in Taipei on trade visit
Solly Msimanga was invited by the Taiwanese city's mayor Ko Wen-je but some ANC members view the visit as contravening the “One China” policy.
JOHANNESBURG - Despite reservations from the African National Congress (ANC), City of Tshwane Mayor Solly Msimanga is in Taipei today to explore possibilities for trade relations between the two cities.
Msimanga was invited by the Taiwanese city's mayor Ko Wen-je but some ANC members view this as contravening the “One China” policy which dictates that countries seeking diplomatic relations with mainland China can’t have ties to Taiwan.
But City of Tshwane's Samkelo Mgobozi says the mayor considered South Africa and China ties but says that party politics should be transcended by the need to create opportunities.
“We believe it is in the best interest for us to assess any and all investment potential.”
In addition Mgobozi says that the mayor funded the trip himself and took time out of his own personal leave for the trip.
“This visit was at no cost to the city of Tshwane and it was by invitation of the mayor of Taipei, so suggestions to the contrary that this trip would be a cost to the city are just not true and simply inaccurate.”
(Edited by Neo Koza)
More in Local
-
Police investigating WC policeman's murder
-
Limpopo man burnt to death in apparent mob attack
-
‘SA politics to largely focus on ANC’s succession struggle in 2017’
-
2 men arrested in connection with officer Deon Dumas murder
-
Dept launches probe into fatal St Albans Prison clash
-
Unit 1 of Kusile Power Station connected to national grid
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.