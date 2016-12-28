Popular Topics
Tshwane mayor Msimanga in Taipei on trade visit

Solly Msimanga was invited by the Taiwanese city's mayor Ko Wen-je but some ANC members view the visit as contravening the “One China” policy.

FILE: Solly Msimanga. Picture: Kgothatso Mogale/EWN
FILE: Solly Msimanga. Picture: Kgothatso Mogale/EWN
20 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Despite reservations from the African National Congress (ANC), City of Tshwane Mayor Solly Msimanga is in Taipei today to explore possibilities for trade relations between the two cities.

Msimanga was invited by the Taiwanese city's mayor Ko Wen-je but some ANC members view this as contravening the “One China” policy which dictates that countries seeking diplomatic relations with mainland China can’t have ties to Taiwan.

But City of Tshwane's Samkelo Mgobozi says the mayor considered South Africa and China ties but says that party politics should be transcended by the need to create opportunities.

“We believe it is in the best interest for us to assess any and all investment potential.”

In addition Mgobozi says that the mayor funded the trip himself and took time out of his own personal leave for the trip.

“This visit was at no cost to the city of Tshwane and it was by invitation of the mayor of Taipei, so suggestions to the contrary that this trip would be a cost to the city are just not true and simply inaccurate.”

(Edited by Neo Koza)

