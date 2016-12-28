Popular Topics
Case against alleged Klerksdorp brothel owner postponed

The man allegedly owns a brothel where 26 females, including young girls, were found earlier this month

FILE: The Hawks found a number of men in what they believe is a brothel in Klerksdorp on 16 December 2016, where they rescued 26 women and girls. Picture: SAPS.
FILE: The Hawks found a number of men in what they believe is a brothel in Klerksdorp on 16 December 2016, where they rescued 26 women and girls. Picture: SAPS.
30 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Nigerian national who was arrested during a raid in the Klerksdorp area in the North West has appeared in court on charges of human trafficking.

The man allegedly owns a brothel where 26 females, including young girls, were found earlier this month.

The women have since been accommodated at a place of safety where they also receive counselling.

His case has been remanded to the 9 January for a formal bail application.

Hawks spokesperson Tlangelani Rikhotso said, “The case was remanded to 9 January 2017 for a further bail application. So he is still remanded in custody.”

