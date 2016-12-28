‘Fewer rhinos killed in 2016’

However, the Outraged South African Citizens Against Poaching Organisation says it’s still concerned about the peak in rhino killings this festive season.

JOHANNESBURG - The Department of Environmental Affairs says it believes the number of rhinos killed this year has decreased compared to last year.

The department’s Albi Modise says their partnership with law enforcement agencies and other organisations has resulted in almost a 100 less rhino being killed by September when the figure stood at over 700.

Modise says this year’s full statistics will be released next year.

“September stats say the number of rhinos poached had declined between January and September. If we continue with that pattern, we are likely to see a decline, but of course we are very cautious.”