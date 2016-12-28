‘Fewer rhinos killed in 2016’

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
Popular Topics
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
Popular Topics
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 22°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 21°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 22°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 23°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 22°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
Go

‘Fewer rhinos killed in 2016’

However, the Outraged South African Citizens Against Poaching Organisation says it’s still concerned about the peak in rhino killings this festive season.

FILE: Rhino at the Kruger National Park. Picture: Kgothatso Mogale/EWN.
FILE: Rhino at the Kruger National Park. Picture: Kgothatso Mogale/EWN.
47 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Department of Environmental Affairs says it believes the number of rhinos killed this year has decreased compared to last year.

The department’s Albi Modise says their partnership with law enforcement agencies and other organisations has resulted in almost a 100 less rhino being killed by September when the figure stood at over 700.

However, the Outraged South African Citizens Against Poaching Organisation says it’s still concerned about the peak in rhino killings this festive season.

Modise says this year’s full statistics will be released next year.

“September stats say the number of rhinos poached had declined between January and September. If we continue with that pattern, we are likely to see a decline, but of course we are very cautious.”

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions