Workers won’t be disadvantaged by ‘unusual’ public holiday

Its spokesman Bongani Nqulunga says there are 12 public holidays a year, and workers are entitled to them all.

JOHANNESBURG – The Presidency says Tuesday remains a public holiday, and workers should not be inconvenienced because of an unusual occurrence of a Christmas on a Sunday.

President Jacob Zuma declared the day a holiday on the 19 September 2016.

Nqulunga says a number of enquiries about the day were made, and they now seek to clarify it.

“The declaration of 27 December as a public holiday will ensure that workers are not unduly disadvantaged because of this unusual occurrence and they are still entitled to their 12 paid public holidays.”