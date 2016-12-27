Supra Mahumapelo impersonator to appear in court

The 25-year-old will appear in the Mmabatho Magistrates Court on charges of conspiracy to commit murder and intimidation.

JOHANNESBURG – A man who has been arrested for impersonating North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo is expected to appear in court on Wednesday.

He was arrested on Christmas Eve in Kuruman in the Northern Cape, for allegedly contacting several high profile leaders in a bid to solicit money from them under false pretence.

This is after he has threatened to bomb the premier’s home when his extortion attempts were unsuccessful.

North West government spokesperson Brian Setswambung says the premier has sent a congratulatory message to the Hawks for the speedy arrest following an investigations.

“This person has indeed played a significant role in tarnishing the good name of Premier Mahumapelo.”

The office of the premier has warned the public about the scam after receiving several calls from high profile politicians, including a Western Cape-based Member of Parliament.

Setswambung say they look forward to Wednesday.

“We look forward to that date, so that justice can happen.”

The Hawks have also seized two cellphones which the suspect used to commit the crime.

(Edited by Masechaba Sefularo)