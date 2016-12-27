-
SACP visits families of slain members in InchangaPolitics
SA soapie figures Friedrich Stark, Elsabe Roux have died
Stark who was a producer for Binnelanders, and the sitcom’s storyline writer Elsabe Roux both passed away over the Christmas weekend.
CAPE TOWN – The South African soapie community mourning the loss of two prominent figures in the local TV industry.
Friedrich Stark who was a producer for Afrikaans TV soapie Binnelanders, as well as the sitcom’s storyline writer Elsabe Roux both passed away over the Christmas weekend.
Speaking to Eyewitness News Elsja Stark says her husband, Friedrich died at their Cape Town apartment at the weekend.
The Binnelanders producer was with his sister at the time of his death.
His wife of 36-years-says they suspect he died after suffering either a heart attack or a stroke.
#Binnelanders The wife of prominent SA soapie producer Friedrich Stark says they're still in shock following his sudden passing on Sunday.SF— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) December 27, 2016
Stark is also known for his work as a producer on popular local soapie Generations.
Like Stark, Elsabe Roux also had years of experience with local TV productions as a storyline writer.
The cause and circumstances surrounding her death are unknown at this stage.
(Edited by Masechaba Sefularo)
