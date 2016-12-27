Popular Topics
Missing Malmesbury cop Deon Dumas found dead

Warrant Officer Deon Dumas was reported missing on Christmas eve and his body was found on Tuesday morning.

Deon Dumas. Picture: Pink Ladies.
Deon Dumas. Picture: Pink Ladies.
21 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The body of a Malmesbury police officer has been found.

Warrant Officer Deon Dumas was reported missing on Christmas eve.

His family says he left the house to run a few errands.

Western Cape police spokesperson Frederick van Wyk says two suspects were arrested in connection with Dumas’s death.

“This morning two suspects were found in possession of the victim’s vehicle - a white BMW - and after they were questioned, they led the police to a location in Atlantis where a body was discovered. The circumstances surrounding his death are still being investigated and the suspects remain in custody.”

The men are expected to appear in court soon.

