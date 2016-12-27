Limpopo man burnt to death in apparent mob attack
JOHANNESBURG - A 36-year-old man has been burnt to death in an apparent mob justice attack in Limpopo.
It is alleged the man had earlier strangled and killed his 30-year-old girlfriend and hid her in the house they’ve shared in Ngwaritsi village.
It’s understood the community mobilised and killed the suspect.
Police spokesperson Moatshe Ngoepe says the police were only informed of the attack afterwards and therefore could not intervene on time.
“We are still investigating but calling upon all members of the community to refrain from taking the law into their own hands.”
