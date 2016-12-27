Unit 1 of Kusile Power Station connected to national grid

Eskom says the move will add an extra 800 megawatts to further stabilise the power grid.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom says the first unit of the Kusile Power Station was connected to the national grid for the first time on Monday night.

The power utility says the move will add an extra 800 megawatts to further stabilise the power grid to support South Africa’s economic growth and the rollout of the electrification programme.

Eskom’s interim group chief executive Matshela Koko says the power station building programme is starting to pay off, as the parastatal’s operations have stabilised.

He adds that the utility now finds itself in a position of surplus capacity.

Eskom spokesperson Khulu Phasiwe says load shedding looks to be a thing of the past.

“Unit 1 came into synchronisation yesterday at 8.30pm but it is still being tested. Obviously during the testing phase it is producing power to the grid and will ultimately help us strengthen the power system to make sure South Africa doesn’t go back to those days of load shedding.”