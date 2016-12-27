Feet4Fees: R7m still not enough to bridge fees gap
The students raised R7 million, which translates to 15 degrees, when they embarked on a relay style walk to raise funds for university fees.
JOHANNESBURG – The Feet4Fees initiative says the interest they have received during their campaign to raise funds for university fees has again highlighted the massive void in funding.
Feet4Fees’s Reuben Oosthuysen says they have raised R7 million in funding for students who can't afford their tuition, which translates into about 15 degrees.
The students embarked on a relay style walk for more than 1000 kilometres from Johannesburg to Port Elizabeth between 1 and 19 December.
Oosthuysen says he hopes this project will inspire many others in the country so that there is an umbrella of continued initiatives that tackle the shortage of university funding.
“At the end of the day there is a massive shortfall of funding, so our R7 million is probably about 10 or 15 degrees; so its 10 or 15 students for five years.”
