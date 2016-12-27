Almost 100 drunk drivers arrested in Mpumalanga

Since the start of December, Mpumalanga has recorded more than 100 road-related deaths and around 400 vehicle crashes.

JOHANNESBURG - Traffic officials in Mpumalanga have arrested close to 100 drunk drivers in the past 24 hours.

Provincial MEC for Transport Pat Ngomane says although the number is worrying, he is grateful for the arrests as they contribute to the efforts of reducing road crashes.

He urges road users to be patient and obey traffic rules.

Spokesperson Joseph Mabuza said, “Yesterday only, law enforcers in the province arrested 97 drivers for driving under the influence of alcohol. The number is worrying because we keep on preaching to road user about the dangers of driving under the influence of alcohol.”