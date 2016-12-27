32 children who went missing on CT beaches reunited with families

Young beachgoers are issued with a waterproof armband that has a serial number with contact details of their parents or guardian.

CAPE TOWN – The City of Cape Town says that since Monday, 32 children have been reunited with their families after they went missing on Cape Town beaches.

The city’s Disaster Risk management runs the IdentiKidz programme, where armbands are issued to children upon arrival at various beaches.

City of Cape Town’s Executive Director for Safety and Security Richard Bosman is urging all parents to make use of the IdentiKidz armbands when visiting beaches.

“We tagged more than 200 children yesterday and it made it easy for us to locate their parents.”

The project was piloted in December 2012.

SHARK ACTIVITY

Cape Town beachgoers are being urged to be cautious in the water due to shark activity.

Heavy sea swells prevented the deployment of the shark net at Fish Hoek along the False Bay coastline on Monday.

But it’s back in action on Tuesday to create a protection barrier for bathers.

Cape Town’s beaches are packed with sunbathers.

Two shark spotters are currently deployed on each of the eight city beaches mostly along the False Bay coast, where shark activity is common.

Shark Spotters research manager Dr Alison Kock said, “This time of the year in Cape Town is when the white sharks use the beaches a lot. They are looking for fish, other sharks and they are also enjoying the warmer waters and it is not unusual at all.”

Holidaymakers who are concerned about great whites in the water can download a free cellphone app for more details on shark activity.

The app also provides details on water temperature, whale and seal sightings.