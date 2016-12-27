12 people die in 3 separate accidents

The accidents occurred in Carletonville, Mookgophong and Bethlehem on Tuesday morning.

JOHANNESBURG – Twelve people have died in separate incidents in Carletonville, Mookgophong and Bethlehem on Tuesday morning.

Five people died in Limpopo when a bakkie overtook another vehicle and collided with an oncoming sedan.

Both drivers and three passengers died on impact on the N1 near Mookgophong in Limpopo.

Transport spokesperson Joshua Kwapa says the cause of the accident is as a result of unsafe overtaking.

“As we have been saying this festive season that many of the accidents, particularly those on the N1, were as a result of human behaviour. We are convinced that if people can change their behaviour on our roads, we will be able to reduce carnage on our roads.”

In Bethlehem five people died and two others have been left in a critical condition in another head on collision.

Netcare 911’s Chris Botha says paramedics arrived at the scene and found the wreckages of both vehicles in the veldt next to the roadway.

“Paramedics rushed out to an accident in the Bethlehem area. Five occupants in a white Toyota Corolla, three females and two males, died on the scene. Two occupants from the taxi sustained very serious injuries. They were treated by paramedics on the scene and then transported to a local hospital for further care.”

Botha says some of the injured were trapped in the wreckage.

Two more people were killed in a collision along the N12 outside Carletonville, leaving two children in a critical condition, one of them just 18 months old.

ER24's Werner Vermaak says all four, including the deceased, were ejected from the bakkie they were travelling in and were found with fatal injuries near the overturned wreckage.

“The children sustained serious injuries, both of them were treated before they were stabalised before being rushed to a nearby hospital. Sadly both parents succumbed to their injuries on scene. They were declared dead as there was nothing paramedics could do for them.”

(Edited by Masechaba Sefularo)