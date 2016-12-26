Recording Academy joins the world in remembering George Michael

The Recording Academy of Music says Michael, who died on Christmas, had a profound impact on countless entertainers worldwide.

JOHANNESBURG – The Recording Academy of Music says George Michael was one of the most beloved pop craftsmen and respected entertainers.

The 53-year-old singer died in his sleep at his home in England late on Sunday, and fans around the world are mourning his passing.

As a two time Grammy award winner, George Michael’s four decades in music made him one of the most influential musicians of his time.

From the pop duo Wham! to his solo work, the Recording Academy of Music says Michael had a profound impact on countless entertainers worldwide - and his creative contributions will live on forever.

At the same time, just minutes after word of Michael’s death got out Sir Elton John took to social media to weigh in on the tragic news.

In his tribute the singer who collaborated with George Michael on the hit Don’t Let the Sun go Down on Me, said “I am in deep shock. I have lost a beloved friend—the kindest, most generous soul and a brilliant artist. My heart goes out to his family and all of his fans. RIP.”

I am in deep shock. I have lost a beloved friend - the kindest, most generous soul and a brilliant artist. My heart goes out to his family, friends and all of his fans. @GeorgeMichael #RIP A photo posted by Elton John (@eltonjohn) on Dec 25, 2016 at 3:24pm PST

It’s understood Michael died of heart failure.

He had been working on a new album and had also teased the release of an upcoming documentary about his upbringing in north London to becoming a celebrity, which helped to re-write the rules of the music industry.

WATCH: George Michael dies at age 53

(Edited by Masechaba Sefularo)